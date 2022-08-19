 Skip to main content
The world's rivers are drying up from extreme weather. See how 6 look from space

To be stuck "up a river without a paddle" is an expression for a sticky situation you just can't get out of. But if that river happens to be in the northern hemisphere this summer, it's likely the paddle won't be helpful, anyway.

A painful lack of rain and relentless heat waves are drying up rivers in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Many are shrinking in length and breadth. Patches of riverbed poking out above the water are a common sight. Some rivers are so desiccated, they have become virtually impassable.

CNN's Julia Buckley, Laura He, Angela Fritz and Rachel Ramirez, as well as journalist Barbie Nadeau, contributed to this report.

