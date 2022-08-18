 Skip to main content
The Webb telescope will closely observe 20 exoplanets and their stars. Here's how you can name them

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope discovered 20 exoplanetary systems, and the International Astronomical Union wants people from around the globe to submit name recommendations.

The James Webb Space Telescope is using infrared light to reveal otherwise invisible aspects of the universe -- and capturing stunning imagery in the process.

Among the wonders it's discovering and observing are exoplanetary systems, which each consist of a planet outside of our solar system and its host star, and many of them are in need of a name.

