The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping

A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site’s largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping.

(CNN) — A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site’s largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform’s data policies.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 6,000 subreddits remained inaccessible and in private mode after what began as a two-day voluntary shutdown. The blackout includes popular forums such as r/aww, r/videos and r/music, each of which claims more than 25 million subscribers on the platform.

