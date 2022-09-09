 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Queen's dogs were her beloved companions. What will happen to them now?

  • 0

When Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Thursday at the age of 96, she left behind not just her nation and family members but a gaggle of canine companions.

Throughout her long life, she was regularly photographed with a Welsh corgi at her feet -- a dog breed that became synonymous with the monarch.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK