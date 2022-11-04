The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6 billion is Saturday

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM HST THIS MORNING
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1030 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 926 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain was diminishing
over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe, though pockets of
showers continued to fall at a rate up to 1 inch per hour.
Oahu Department of Emergency Management reported elevated
streams around Hauula, and some further rise in streams will
be possible through 1000 AM.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park,
Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing. People purchase lottery tickets inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, on November 3.
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated $1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
The jackpot, which has a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million, "breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records," the participating California Lottery tweeted.
The Guinness World Records' "Greatest jackpot in a national lottery" was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot.
Saturday's drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. It will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won August 3 in Pennsylvania, according to Powerball.
If no one wins, it will "tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner," the operator said.
"This Powerball game is delivering exactly what our players want," Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko said in a statement.
"We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot! What's also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more."
Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.