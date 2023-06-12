 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The planet’s coldest, saltiest ocean waters are heating up and shrinking, report finds

  • 0
The planet’s coldest, saltiest ocean waters are heating up and shrinking, report finds

Deep ocean water in the Antarctic is heating up and shrinking. Pictured is the Larsen Inlet in the Weddell Sea, Antarctica.

 Sergio Pitamitz//VWPics/AP

(CNN) — Deep ocean water in the Antarctic is heating up and shrinking, with potentially far-reaching consequences for climate change and deep ocean ecosystems, according to a report.

“Antarctic bottom water” is the coldest, saltiest water on the planet. These waters play a crucial role in the ocean’s ability to act as a buffer against climate change by absorbing excess heat and human-caused carbon pollution. They also circulate nutrients across the ocean.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred