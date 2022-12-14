 Skip to main content
The most volcanic world in the solar system is about to be visited by a NASA spacecraft

  • Updated
  • 0

A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15.

The maneuver will be one of nine flybys of Io made by Juno over the next year and a half. Two of the encounters will be from a distance of just 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) away from the moon's surface.

