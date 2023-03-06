 Skip to main content
The last full moon of winter will illuminate the sky this week

The final full moon of winter will light up the sky this week, and it coincides with another special opportunity for sky-watchers. The full worm moon rises behind the Empire State Building in Manhattan on March 18, 2022.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The final full moon of winter will light up the sky this week, and it coincides with another special opportunity for sky-watchers.

Named the worm moon by Native American tribes in the 18th century in reference to different creatures emerging from their winter hideouts to welcome spring, the March moon will reach peak illumination at 7:42 a.m. ET Tuesday, March 7, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. But someone looking up at the right moment could catch a stunning planetary phenomenon, too.

