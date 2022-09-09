 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The harvest moon will glow an eerie orange color as it rises in the sky. Here's how to watch

  • 0
The harvest moon will glow an eerie orange color as it rises in the sky. Here's how to watch

September's harvest moon will appear a deep orange color as it ascends into the sky.

 Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

If you need a sign other than pumpkin spice lattes that fall is in the air, look no further than the harvest moon.

Stargazers can view the moon beginning around sunset on Friday, and it will peak at 5:59 a.m. ET Saturday, according to NASA.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK