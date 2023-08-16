 Skip to main content
The entire capital city of Canada’s Northwest Territories has been ordered to evacuate as hundreds of wildfires scorch the region, officials say

(CNN) — Hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada’s Northwest Territories have prompted emergency declarations and the evacuation of the capital city of Yellowknife by road and air.

About 20,000 residents in Yellowknife are being urged to get out of the way of fast-moving flames as more than 230 fires char the territory and smoke creeps south, impacting air quality in the US. Yellowknife accounts for about half of the total population of the remote territory, which sits north of Alberta and east of Yukon.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Taylor Ward and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

