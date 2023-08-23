 Skip to main content
The drowning death of a former White House chef who was working for the Obama family has been ruled an accident

Tafari Campell appeared in a video about beer brewing at The White House in 2012.

 From The White House

(CNN) — The drowning death of a former White House chef who was working for the Obama family has been ruled an accident, a spokesperson with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said.

Tafari Campbell, 45, was found dead last month in Edgartown Great Pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard, state police said.

CNN’s Celina Tebor, Kevin Liptak and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

