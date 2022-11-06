 Skip to main content
The drawing for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed over security protocols

The Powerball jackpot is expected to reach $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing.

 CNN

The California Lottery announced late Monday night that it's delaying the Powerball drawing because officials need more time to complete security protocols.

The delay is caused by one participating lottery that needs more time to process its sales, the Multi-State Lottery Commission told CNN in a statement. The drawing is still planned to occur after that procedure is completed.

CNN's Shawn Nottingham and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

