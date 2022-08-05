 Skip to main content
The Choco Taco is not quite dead yet

The Choco Taco is not quite dead yet

Klondike appalled the internet in July when it said that the Choco Taco would be discontinued. The first week of August, it reversed course, saying the beloved ice cream treat may be coming back — eventually.

"We've heard our fans, and we're hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!" Klondike tweeted at a despondent fan on Wednesday.

