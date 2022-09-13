 Skip to main content
The child poverty rate fell by nearly half in 2021 as enhanced child tax credit sent billions of dollars to families

The share of children in poverty fell by nearly half last year, thanks mainly to the enhanced child tax credit, according to Census Bureau data released on September 13.

The share of children in poverty fell by nearly half last year, thanks mainly to the enhanced child tax credit, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.

Some 5.2% of children were in poverty in 2021, down from 9.7% the year before, based on a broader alternative measure developed by the Census Bureau. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which began in 2009, takes into account certain non-cash government assistance, tax credits and needed expenses -- addressing a major flaw in the official poverty rate, economists say.

