The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the first-ever hybrid Corvette

Exactly 70 years after the very first Chevrolet Corvette was unveiled in January, 1953, General Motors revealed the first Corvette with an electric motor on Tuesday. The front wheels of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray are powered by a 160 horsepower electric motor, while a 495 horsepower V8 gasoline engine powers the back wheels.

With a maximum power output of 655 horsepower, the E-Ray is also the fastest-accelerating Corvette model ever, able to go from a stop to 60 miles an hour in 2.5 seconds. The name E-Ray, from the electric ray sea creature, is a play on the Stingray name of the base model. The electric vehicle even has a distinctively designed ray-shaped badge on the trunk's lid.

