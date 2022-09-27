 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Cherokee Nation is again calling on Congress to deliver on a 200-year-old promise

  • Updated
  • 0
The Cherokee Nation is again calling on Congress to deliver on a 200-year-old promise

In 2019, the Cherokee Nation named Kimberly Teehee as its delegate to the House of Representatives. The tribe is again calling on Congress to seat her.

 Sue Ogrocki/AP

The Cherokee Nation is renewing its campaign for representation in Congress, calling on federal legislators to honor a treaty that the US government made nearly 200 years ago.

In a video released last week, the tribal nation reasserted its demand that Congress seat its delegate in the House of Representatives -- a right stipulated by the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred