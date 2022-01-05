...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf peaking between 15 to 20 feet along north facing
shores. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing shores.
* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the current surge in Covid-19 cases.
Organizers of the Grammy Awards, scheduled for later this month, have postponed the event for a second year in a row, citing the current Covid-19 surge.
"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," CBS and the Recording Academy announced in a joint statement. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."
The show was scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah as host once again.
"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon," the companies added.
Last year's Grammy Awards were postponed from January to March, also due to the pandemic and a surge in Covid-19 cases. The show ultimately took place, largely outside, at the Los Angeles Convention Center with a smaller in-person audience.