‘That could’ve been us,’ say father and son who pulled out of doomed Titan trip out of safety concerns

Titanic sub

Sean and Jay Bloom(from left) appear on CNN on Friday, June 23. 

 CNN

(CNN) — A father and son gave up their seats on the ultimately doomed Titan submersible out of safety concerns just weeks before its catastrophic implosion, they have told CNN.

Investor Jay Bloom and his son Sean said they were both worried about the submersible and its ability to travel deep into the ocean ahead of the planned voyage.

