Text messages reveal Trump operatives considered using breached voting data to decertify Georgia's Senate runoff in 2021

Newly obtained surveillance video shows a Republican county official and a team of operatives working for Trump 2020 attorney Sidney Powell inside a restricted area of the elections office in Coffee County Georgia. Portions of this image were obscured to protect the identity of people unnamed in the report.

In mid-January 2021, two men hired by former President Donald Trump's legal team discussed over text message what to do with data obtained from a breached voting machine in a rural county in Georgia, including whether to use it as part of an attempt to decertify the state's pending Senate runoff results.

The texts, sent two weeks after operatives breached a voting machine in Coffee County, Georgia, reveal for the first time that Trump allies considered using voting data not only to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but also in an effort to keep a Republican hold on the US Senate.

CNN's Sara Murray, Jason Morris and Paula Reid contributed reporting

