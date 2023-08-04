 Skip to main content
Texas judge halts state abortion bans in cases of ‘emergent medical conditions’ threatening pregnant patients

  Updated
Medical professionals describe a world of uncertainty a year after the Roe v. Wade reversal

A sign taped to a hanger hangs near the Idaho Capitol in Boise after protests against the state's new abortion laws, which effectively banned the procedure.

(CNN) — A Texas judge issued an order late Friday temporarily barring the state from enforcing its ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy in cases where a patient’s life or health could be endangered by an “emergent medical condition.”

District Judge Jessica Mangrum ruled the law is ambiguous enough to make it difficult for women to obtain abortions, even when facing serious medical complications.

CNN’s Isabelle Chapman, Michelle Watson and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

An error occurred