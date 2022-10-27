 Skip to main content
Texas DPS 'did not fail' Uvalde in school shooting response, director says, as families demand he resign

  Updated
Steven McCraw, center, the Texas Department of Public Safety's top official, is due to deliver the first formal, public update to his agency's oversight panel on its officers' actions during the May massacre at a Uvalde elementary school.

 Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

In the face of calls for his resignation Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw did not step down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.

"If DPS as an institution failed the families, failed the school, or failed the community of Uvalde, then absolutely, I need to go," McCraw said at Thursday's meeting of the Texas Public Safety Commission. "But I can tell you this right now: DPS as an institution right now did not fail the community, plain and simple."

