Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight

At 700 feet up in the air, a passenger opened an emergency exit door, forcing the crew to land while it was still open.

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — The door of an Asiana Airlines jet opened as it was coming in to land in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday afternoon, leaving wind whipping through the plane’s cabin as terrified passengers gripped their armrests, video of the incident shows.

An airline official said a man in his 30s who was sitting at the emergency seat seemed to have opened the door when the aircraft was about 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground and about two to three minutes from landing in the city 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Seoul.

