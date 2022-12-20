Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Wendy Pickett Monolias said. “Things you wouldn't expect to have fallen over or broken did. An entire cabinet in the bathroom fell over and broke apart. ”Pickett Monolias also said several family heirlooms were damaged.
Wendy Pickett Monolias was sleeping when she was woken up by the earthquake that hit California on December 20. “Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was in shambles.” Pickett Monolias said.
Wendy Pickett Monolias said. “Things you wouldn't expect to have fallen over or broken did. An entire cabinet in the bathroom fell over and broke apart. ”Pickett Monolias also said several family heirlooms were damaged.
Wendy Pickett Monolias
Wendy Pickett Monolias was sleeping when she was woken up by the earthquake that hit California on December 20. “Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was in shambles.” Pickett Monolias said.
Wendy Pickett Monolias
Thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California, Humboldt County.
The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, part of California's forested Redwood Coast. Fortuna is near Eureka and about a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.
More than three dozen smaller quakes -- as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude -- struck the area afterward, the survey reported. Tuesday's temblor comes a year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County's Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.
Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. More than 71,000 outages were reported as of about 11 a.m. PT -- out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county -- according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.
"Widespread damages to roads and homes" were being reported throughout Humboldt County, the county sheriff's office said Tuesday morning on Twitter. At least two people were injured, the sheriff's office said.
Wendy Pickett Monolias awoke to the shaking in Eureka.
"Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was in shambles," Pickett Monolias said. "Things you wouldn't expect to have fallen over or broken did. An entire cabinet in the bathroom fell over and broke apart."
The quake spilled a number of items to the floor of Caroline Titus' Ferndale-area home, a video she posted to Twitter shows. "This was a big one. Power is out now. House is a big mess," Titus wrote.
Northeast of Ferndale, the temblor damaged part of the Fernbridge, which carries State Route 211 over the Eel River, CNN affiliate KRCR reported.