...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Tennessee's Republican-led House expels 2 Democratic lawmakers over gun reform protest, fails in bid to oust a third

Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville leave the House chamber at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville on Monday.

 Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

In an extremely rare move -- state lawmakers decided to expel 2 democrats accused of violating chamber rules when they joined protesters last week.

In an extraordinary, emotionally charged session marked by tense exchanges and punctuated by boos and chants from onlookers, Tennessee's Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to expel two Black lawmakers -- but failed to oust a third representative -- a week after the three Democrats led a gun reform protest in the chamber.

The crowd in the gallery erupted in boos and chants following both expulsions and loud cheers when the vote count turned up just short in the bid to oust Rep. Gloria Johnson. The session lasted seven hours.

CNN's Ryan Young reported from Nashville while CNN's Amy Simonson reported from Atlanta and Dakin Andone reported and wrote in New York. CNN's Sam Fossum, Sara Smart and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

