Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tennessee House expels 1 lawmaker, falls short of ousting another while 3rd awaits vote

Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville leave the House chamber at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville on Monday.

 Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

A vote to expel Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson from Tennessee's Republican-controlled House of Representatives has failed, a week after she and two other Democrats led a gun reform protest on the House floor. The House earlier expelled Rep. Justin Jones over that protest, which followed a mass shooting at a Nashville school.

The third Democrat involved, Justin Pearson, also faces a possible vote on his removal from office Thursday.

CNN's Ryan Young reported from Nashville while CNN's Amy Simonson reported from Atlanta and Dakin Andone reported and wrote in New York. CNN's Sara Smart and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

