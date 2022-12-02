 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teens' brains aged faster during the first year of the pandemic, study says, and stress may be to blame

  • 0
Teens' brains aged faster during the first year of the pandemic, study says, and stress may be to blame

The brains of US teens have physically changed during the Covid-19 pandemic, aging faster than normal, a new study says.

 Adobe Stock

The brains of US teens have physically changed during the Covid-19 pandemic, aging faster than normal, a new study says.

The young study participants also reported more severe symptoms of anxiety, depression and what scientists call internalized problems -- meaning feelings of sadness, low self-esteem and fear and trouble regulating their emotions -- after the first year of the pandemic.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred