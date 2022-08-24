 Skip to main content
Teenage pilot becomes youngest person to fly solo around the globe

A 17-year-old has become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft on Wednesday after first taking off on March 23, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

British-Belgian national Mack Rutherford touched down earlier in the day in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, where his journey began, according to Rutherford's official website and GWR. He first set off when he was still 16.

