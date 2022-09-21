 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Tearful scenes and protest as mobilization gets underway in Russia

  • Updated
  • 0
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on September 22 for participating in nationwide anti-war protests, with some directly conscripted into the military. Riot police are seen here detaining a demonstrator in Moscow, Russia on September 21.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

As the first phase of Russia's new "partial mobilization" got underway on Thursday, videos appeared on social media purporting to show newly mobilized men preparing to be deployed.

As the first phase of Russia's new "partial mobilization" got underway on Thursday, videos appeared on social media purporting to show newly mobilized men preparing to be deployed.

In the city of Neryungi -- six time zones east of Ukraine -- a community video channel posted clips of families saying goodbye to a large group of men, as they boarded buses. The video shows a woman crying and hugging her husband goodbye, while he reaches for his daughter's hand from the bus window.

CNN's Katya Krebs, Uliana Pavlova, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Anastasia Graham-Yooll, Sugam Pokharel, Clare Sebastian, Idris Muktar, Nadine Schmidt, Lauren Kent and Stephanie Halasz contributed to this report.

