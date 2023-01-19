 Skip to main content
Teacher who allegedly was shot by 6-year-old has been released from the hospital as child's family issues first statement

  • 0
Police tape hangs from a sign post outside Richneck Elementary School following a shooting on January 7 in Newport News, Virginia.

 Jay Paul/Getty Images

The family of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who allegedly shot his first-grade teacher at a Newport News elementary school nearly two weeks ago has released a statement for the first time since the incident, lauding the teacher and saying their child has an acute disability.

"Our heart goes out to our son's teacher and we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school," the Thursday statement, released by attorney James Ellenson, said.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

