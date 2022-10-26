 Skip to main content
Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' music video appears to have been edited amid backlash

The backlash against one moment in Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" music video appears to have prompted the release of an updated version.

Eagle-eyed Swift devotees noted on Wednesday that the Apple Music version of the Grammy-winner's video, from her tenth studio album "Midnights," no longer includes a controversial moment that showed the word "fat" on a scale. By Thursday morning, the YouTube version of the video had also been replaced.

