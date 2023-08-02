Taylor Swift gives ‘life-changing’ $100,000 bonuses to Eras Tour truck drivers

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Swift gave a bonus of $100,000 to each member of Shomotion's trucking staff.
New York (CNN) — Taylor Swift is going out in “Style.”
On the eve of wrapping up the US leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour, Swift on Monday thanked a slew of crew members who have done serious heavy lifting on the road with her — among them, the tour’s truck drivers — with a hefty bonus.
Swift stunned the tour’s trucking staff by giving each trucker a check in the amount of $100,000, Michael Scherkenbach, founder and CEO of Denver, Colorado-based Shomotion trucking company, told CNN.
Shomotion is one of two transportation companies used by the tour, he said. “My company handles transportation of the stage and structure, pretty much the skeleton that everything hangs on at the concert venue.”
While Scherkenbach declined to disclose how many of his staff received the six-figure bonus, he said it was a total of nearly 50 members of the combined trucking crews.
The “generous” amount, he said, far exceeds the standard expected bonus. “The typical amount is $5,000 to $10,000 each. So this large amount is unbelievable.”
But more than that, Scherkenbach said it is a “life-changing” amount of money.
“These men and women, they live on the road. They sleep during the day and work all night,” he said. “It’s a grueling task. They leave their families, young children for weeks. For Taylor’s tour, they’ve been away from home for 24 weeks.”
To receive $100,000 is a down payment on a house or college tuition for a child, he said. “Look, fair wage doesn’t put you in a position to buy a home. But this opens up that possibility.”
A surprise meeting
Scherkenbach said his drivers were flabbergasted when they were called into what they thought was a routine production meeting ahead of a concert. It was anything but that.
“We’re in L.A. and I call a meeting on Monday to go over the rundown for the L.A. concerts this week at SoFi Stadium,” he said. Then Swift’s father, Scott Swift, made a surprise visit.
The “Taylor family is always present and kind to our drivers but Scott generally doesn’t lead the meeting,” said Scherkenbach. “Scott gave a speech saying that he had discussed this with Taylor and they thought that it was only right that everybody received a bonus. Taylor insisted on writing a handwritten note to each driver and [added] a wax seal on the envelope with her monogram.”
Each envelope stated the amount of the bonus. “The drivers didn’t want to be overly rude and look at it. But one looked and thought it said $1,000, another driver saw it as $10,000 and then the third said ‘Well this has to be a joke!’” Scherkenbach said. After the letter, the checks were given with the corresponding tax document.
In addition to his staff, Scherkenbach said other tour crew members, including those in catering, video, audio and lighting, also received bonuses.