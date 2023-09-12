 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Swift continues to dominate with second consecutive video of the year win at MTV VMAs

  • 0

(CNN) — Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, when she won the award for video of the year for the second time in a row.

Swift was on hand to accept her moon-man trophy for her “Anti-Hero” music video at the event in New Jersey, appearing at the show during a break in her “Eras” tour schedule. Last year, Swift won the same award for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” music video.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred