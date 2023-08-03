 Skip to main content
Takeaways from the arraignment of Donald Trump in the special counsel’s election subversion case

Former President Donald Trump is pictured here in the DC federal courthouse on August 3.

 Bill Hennessy

Former President Donald Trump pleading not guilty in DC Federal Court today on charges of alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouse Thursday to federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defense’s tactics emerged.

It was the third occasion that Trump was arraigned on criminal charges this year, and the hearing marked the public debut of the team of lawyers in special counsel Jack Smith’s office who will be leading the prosecution.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand and Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

An error occurred