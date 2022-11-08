 Skip to main content
Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections

Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, November 8.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

The battle for control of Congress is beginning to take shape as votes are counted in competitive races across the nation.

Republicans flipped Democratic-held House seats in Florida, Georgia and Virginia. But several Democratic incumbents, including two House members in Virginia, have won competitive races, and others were leading -- a sign that Republicans have an edge but not the wave they hoped for nationwide.

CNN's Terence Burlij contributed to this report.

