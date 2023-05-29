 Skip to main content
Taipei’s hottest new menu item is a 14-legged crustacean

A 14-legged giant isopod is the highlight of a new dish at a ramen restaurant in Taipei and it has people queuing up—both for pictures and for a bite from this bowl of noodles.

Since the The Ramen Boy launched the limited-edition noodle bowl on May 22, declaring in a social media post that it had “finally got this dream ingredient,” more than a 100 people have joined a waiting list to dine at the restaurant.

An error occurred