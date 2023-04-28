 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Systemic racism is contributing to rise in induced labor among Black and Latina mothers, new study says

  • 0
Systemic racism is contributing to rise in induced labor among Black and Latina mothers, new study says

A new study by the University of Colorado Boulder suggests systemic racism may be shaping obstetric care in the United States.

 KidStock/Photodisc/Getty Images

A new study by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found that Black and Latina mothers in the US may have been induced into labor based on the needs of White pregnant women and not their own.

The study, published Wednesday in the American Sociological Association's Journal of Health and Social Behavior, suggests systemic racism may be shaping obstetric care in the United States.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred