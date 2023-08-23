 Skip to main content
Suspect in Pittsburgh barricaded incident is dead, police say

  Updated
  • 0
The Allegheny Sheriff’s office was attempting to evict an individual at which point “a suspect opened fire on deputies,” according to Communication Manager Mike Manko.

 KDKA

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 5:20 p.m. ET]

The individual involved in the barricaded incident in Pittsburgh is dead, police announced.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Brynn Gingras and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

