Suspect in mass shooting that left 5 dead fired randomly at victims, Philadelphia police say

Police are pictured here on the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia on July 3.

 Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

(CNN) — A shooter wearing a bulletproof vest and a ski mask fired randomly at vehicles and pedestrians Monday night in southwest Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two others, authorities said.

In a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw told reporters the “armed and armored” assailant was firing seemingly at random people, including a mother driving her twins home, in the Kingsessing neighborhood.

CNN’s Steve Almasy, Jason Hanna, Elizabeth Wolfe, Christine Sever, Danny Freeman and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

