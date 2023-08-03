 Skip to main content
Suspect in Idaho killings will use an alibi defense but doesn’t claim to have been at a specific location, attorneys say

Suspect in Idaho killings will use an alibi defense but doesn’t claim to have been at a specific location, attorneys say

In June, University of Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger had a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho.

 August Frank/Pool/Reuters

(CNN) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year say they will be using an alibi defense, but do not have one specific location for where he was, they said in a court document filed Wednesday.

The defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger made the statements in an objection to prosecutors’ motion from last week to compel Kohberger to share the exact location of his alibi and the names of witnesses who could testify to his location.

