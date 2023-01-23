Suspect in custody after shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California, police say By Joe Sutton, CNN Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On January 23, authorities responded to a shooting with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California. KGO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said."Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.The office did not give more details on the incident after tweeting earlier Monday that law enforcement officials were responding to the shooting."The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits," the tweet said.Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was at a hospital meeting victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting when he was "pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.""Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom tweeted.The shooting in Monterey Park over the weekend in left 11 people dead.Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city's website.This is a developing story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brand Safety-nsf Crime Brand Safety-nsf Death Brand Safety-nsf Sensitive Brand Safety-nsf Severe Brand Safety-nsf Violence Brand Safety-nsf Weapons California Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Domestic Alerts Domestic-us News Firearms Homicide Iab-crime International Alerts International-us News Mass Murder Murder North America Shootings Southwestern United States The Americas United States Weapons And Arms More From KITV 4 Island News National Biden 'rejects' defunding the FBI amid calls from some Republicans Updated Sep 24, 2022 Business IMF says Russia's war in Ukraine will 'severely set back' global economy Apr 19, 2022 National World leaders met all week to address global issues. Putin appears to no longer have a seat at the table Updated Nov 18, 2022 Business Stocks stall, oil slips as Wall Street wraps up bumpy week Updated Mar 25, 2022 Business US formula shortage persists and will 'take a while to fix' Updated Jul 21, 2022 National FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge Updated Sep 6, 2022 Recommended for you