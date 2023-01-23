 Skip to main content
Suspect in custody after shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California, police say

  Updated
  • 0
On January 23, authorities responded to a shooting with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

