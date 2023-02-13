 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Suspect has died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after mass shooting at Michigan State University left 3 dead and 5 injured, police say

Suspect has died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after mass shooting at Michigan State University left 3 dead and 5 injured, police say

Students at Michigan State University were told to shelter in place amid a search for a suspect immediately after shots were fired on campus on February 13, campus police said. The Michigan State University entrance sign is seen here in August of 2018.

[Breaking news update, published at 12:28 p.m. ET]

A suspect appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a shooting at Michigan State University left 3 people dead and injured 5 others Monday evening, police said.

