 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out

  • 0
Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out

The Supreme Court says that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders, pictured here on December 22, in El Paso, Texas.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders at least for the next several months.

The 5-4 order is a victory for Republican-led states that urged the Supreme Court to step in and block a lower court opinion that ordered the termination of the authority. The Biden administration has said it was prepared for the authority to end and had put in place precautions to guard against confusion at the border and any potential surge of migrants.

CNN's Donald Judd contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred