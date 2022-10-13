 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supreme Court rejects former President Donald Trump's request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents fight

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court rejects former President Donald Trump's request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago documents fight

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on October 8 in Minden, Nevada. The Supreme Court rejected an emergency request on October 13 from Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

Trump had asked the justices to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to review about 100 documents marked classified, a move that could have opened the door for his legal team to review the records and argue that they should be off limits to prosecutors in a criminal case.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred