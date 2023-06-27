 Skip to main content
Supreme Court rejects controversial Trump-backed election law theory

  • Updated
  • 0
The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the North Carolina Supreme Court did not violate the elections clause of the US Constitution when it invalidated the state’s 2022 congressional map.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the North Carolina Supreme Court did not violate the elections clause of the US Constitution when it invalidated the state’s 2022 congressional map, rejecting a broad version of a controversial legal Independent State Legislature theory pushed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 opinion.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

