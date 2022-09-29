 Skip to main content
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian now takes aim at South Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0
Search and rescue teams are working before dawn to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. A flooded Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples Florida on September 28, is pictured here.

 City of Naples

Hurricane Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday.

And the storm's path of destruction is not over. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida and has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, but the storm is dropping heavy rain on central and northeast Florida throughout Thursday. Ian is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

CNN's Naomi Thomas, Rebekah Riess, Paul P. Murphy, Brandon Miller, Amy Simonson, Jamiel Lynch, Joe Sutton, Amanda Musa, Hannah Sarisohn and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

