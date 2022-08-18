 Skip to main content
Stunning images of nature's weird and wonderful unveiled in photo competition

The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly.

 Roberto García-Roa

A bubble-breathing lizard, shelter-seeking elephants and a ravenous bat are just a few of the images in a spectacular showcase of nature's weird and wonderful creatures unveiled in this year's BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition.

But it's the photo of a "zombie" fungus-infected fly that has been crowned the overall winner in the nature journal's second annual contest.

