...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward
Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Study suggests that HDL or 'good' cholesterol is less beneficial than previously thought, especially for Black adults

Vials of donated blood await testing during a Children's Hospital Los Angeles blood donation drive on January 13. High-density lipoprotein, or HDL, cholesterol, may not be as useful in predicting the risk of heart disease and protecting against it as previously thought.

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

High-density lipoprotein, or HDL, cholesterol -- often referred to as the "good" cholesterol -- may not be as useful in predicting the risk of heart disease and protecting against it as previously thought, according to new researched funded by the National Institutes of Health.

A study from the 1970s found that high levels of HDL cholesterol concentration were associated with low coronary heart disease risk, a link that has since been widely accepted and used in heart disease risk assessments. However, only White Americans were included in that study.

