 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Study reveals how drinking two or more cups of black tea a day could affect your longevity

  • 0
Study reveals how drinking two or more cups of black tea a day could affect your longevity

Green tea has long been thought to have benefits to physical health, and new research suggests black tea does, too.

 Marcela Vieira/iStockphoto/Getty Images

A warm cup of tea in your favorite mug can seem to heal the soul -- and a new study finds it may be good for your body, too.

Drinking two or more cups of black tea a day is associated with lower risk of death from all causes, according to the study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK