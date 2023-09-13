 Skip to main content
Students gifted fire truck for future firefighters

  • 0
Piper students were gifted a fire truck to improve their studies.

 KCTV

    KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) -- The Public Service Academy at Piper High School, part of the statewide Career and Technical Educational Program, was donated a 1977 fire truck from New Jersey by way of Shawnee Mission School District to help their student’s studies.

