Student loan interest resumes Friday and payments restart in October. Here’s what borrowers should know

 Chip East/Reuters/File

Washington (CNN) — For the first time in more than three years, federal student loan borrowers will be required to pay their monthly student loan bills starting in October.

The pandemic-related pause, which went into effect in March 2020, provided relief to nearly 44 million borrowers by freezing their accounts.

